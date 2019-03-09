Governorship Elections: Political Thugs Attempting To Snatch Ballot Boxes In Akwa Ibom Caught, Beaten To Pulp

Some political thugs were apprehended in Akwa Ibom state while allegedly attempt to snatch ballot boxes and electoral materials during the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The suspects were nabbed and overpowered by youths at the rack centre in Ward 2, Ibiono Ibom local government area.

They were beaten to pulp by the youths after being caught as they revealed a politician/senator as their sponsor.

The suspects were later handed over to the security operatives at the polling unit.