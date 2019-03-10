Having a man is a luxury – Toke Makinwa

OAP and Vlogger Toke Makina is letting the world know just what she thinks about having a man in one’s life.

According to the media personality, having a man is not a necessity but more a luxury.

Toke had tweeted;

‘I’ve had so much crazy shit happen to me that being happy and in a place of peace almost scares me. I’ve had too many “almost” moments but then I heard the spirit whisper to me. Don’t judge my happy, I spent so long being sad, it’s my turn now’.

This got many reactions from her followers with one follower asking that she gets herself a man.

Toke who was formerly married to fitness boss Maje Ayid repled the follower saying; ‘a man is not a necessity, a man is a luxury. Like desert.’

See the exchange below;