“He Did It For Pure Love And He Would See Purest Love In Return” – Presidency

Aliyu Mohammed Sani, the young man from Bauchi who was reportedly said to have died after swimming and drinking water from a gutter has come out to say that he is hale and hearty.
He took the move in fulfilment of a promise he made that if President Muhammadu Buhari wins the presidential election, he would swim and drink from a gutter.
Speaking via his Twitter handle, Bashir Ahmad, the Presidential aide on new media, confirmed that he spoke with him and is in good conditions .
He further stated that the young man did what he did out of his love for Buhari.
What he said:
I have spoken to him earlier, Alhamdulillah for his life, his life will in sha Allah be moved to the #NextLevel, same with millions of Nigerians. Aliyu did that for pure love, and he will see purest love in return. https://t.co/skguREycBQ
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 6, 2019