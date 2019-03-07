Politics, Trending

“He Did It For Pure Love And He Would See Purest Love In Return” – Presidency

Aliyu Mohammed Sani, the young man from Bauchi who was reportedly said to have died after swimming and drinking water from a gutter has come out to say that he is hale and hearty.

He took the move in fulfilment of a promise he made that if President Muhammadu Buhari wins the presidential  election, he would swim and drink from a gutter.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Bashir Ahmad, the Presidential aide on new media, confirmed that he spoke with him and is in good conditions .

He further stated that the young man did what he did out of his love for Buhari.

What he said:

