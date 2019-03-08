He is very guilty – R Kelly’s Lawyer reveals

Embattled singer R Kelly has come under a new wave of heat after a lawyer who once defended him during a decade-old child pornography case, revealed the singer is actually guilty.

According to the lawyer, the singer was found guilty of those charges and had to be placed on anti-libido drugs to curb his urges.

Ed Genson, 77, while speaking with the Chicago Sun-Times said;

“He was guilty as hell!.” He added that he, however, believes the “Trapped in the Closet” crooner has not done anything “inappropriate” in years.

“I’ll tell you a secret. I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else” he said. Genson, who has terminal bile duct cancer, told the paper he doesn’t feel ambivalent about getting Kelly acquitted and keeping him out of prison in 2008.

“I didn’t facilitate him. He had already done what he’d done. I did facilitate him in the sense I kept him out of trouble for 10 years. I was vetting his records. I listened to them, which ones would make a judge mad” Genson said.

Genson went on saying a song by the singer 2003’s “Ignition” tipped him off that Kelly might actually be into underage girls, he said. “I was riding in the car, listening to a song and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is all I need,’” Genson recalled. “It’s a song related to a guy driving around in a car with his girlfriend. It was originally a high school instructor in a class teaching people how to drive a car. I changed the words,” he said.

Genson added that despite Kelly’s many hit songs, he is “not a very bright person.”

“What he doesn’t understand is this: If you win a case with somebody, they think they’re bulletproof. You’re almost better off, sort of, losing. He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants. He has done everything he can to hurt himself” Genson said.

R Kelly has been slammed with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, to include one against minors.