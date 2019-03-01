Politics, Trending

”Here Is Why UK And Other Foreign Countries Endorsed Buhari” – PDP Chairman

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that the United Kingdom and other Foreign Countries endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term for fear of being put in ”body bag” – a reference to Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El Rufai’s, statement.

Speaking during a press conference at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, he stressed that the opposition party would head to court to seek redress.

In his own word:

“We will go to court, there is nobody that will stop us from going to court.”

“We are not going to depend on the comments of observers that were threatened… they were threatened and silenced, they cannot talk; so it is our responsibility as good citizens to bring this to the public, and to the Nigerian people and to go to court, so we are going to court.

