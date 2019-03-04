Hollywood actor Luke Perry dead at 52

90210 and Riverdale actor Luke Perry, os dead.

According to reports, Perry died on Monday after he suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday. He was 52.

Hi rep via a statement confirmed his death saying;

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry began his TV career at the age of 16 and went on to act in many movies to include;“The Incredible Hulk” and “Biker Mice From Mars.”

May his soul rest in peace.