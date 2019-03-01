Honoring your pastor over your husband is a sin – Reno Omokri

Social commentator and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has shared his usual nuggets this morning and this time, he focuses on marriages.

According to Omokri, any woman who honours her relationship with her pastor than the one with her husband is committing a sin.

He tweeted;

Dear wives One of the most ungodly things a wife can do is obey her pastor when it means disobeying her husband. You and your husband have a covenant before God. You and your pastor dont. Honoring your pastoral relationship over your marital relationship is immoral # RenosNuggets

