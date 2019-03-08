How Bullet Lodged In My Son’s Hand For 28 Days Without My Knowledge – Nollywood Actor

Nollywood actor, Uche Novia, has taken to his Instagram page to share an amazing story of how a stray bullet lodged in his son’s hand for 28days without his knowledge. He shared it all started on the 7th of February when he got back from work and heard his son, Rocky, who was playing outside scream so loud.

He added that onrushing outside, he only saw him holding his hand and they started treating him for a broken bone unknown that a bullet had lodged in his hand.

Picture;

He wrote;