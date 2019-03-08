How Bullet Lodged In My Son’s Hand For 28 Days Without My Knowledge – Nollywood Actor

Nollywood actor, Uche Novia, has taken to his Instagram page to share an amazing story of how a stray bullet lodged in his son’s hand for 28days without his knowledge. He shared it all started on the 7th of February when he got back from work and heard his son, Rocky, who was playing outside scream so loud.
He added that onrushing outside, he only saw him holding his hand and they started treating him for a broken bone unknown that a bullet had lodged in his hand.
He carried a bullet in his hand for 28 days I have a testimony: Okay y'all must have seen me post one or two things about my boy, Rocky. The incident happened on the 7th of February, I just got back from work when I heard him scream so loud. I rushed out and saw him crying and holding his right hand. We all thought something had cut his hand maybe while he was playing with the cup he was using to drink water. We rushed him to a local Bone doctor close to the house. The man did his best to adjust the bone and asked us to wait till the wound heals then we can come to fix the bone properly. All these while we thought we were treating bone. Not until few days ago we decided to do a scan and we found out a stray bullet almost hit this boy somewhere else but instead of hitting somewhere else, it hit his hand. We just did a minor surgery yesterday and a bullet was taken out. It could only be God. God did this for us and we are forever grateful. No matter how careful u think u are are if God does not have ur back, forget it!