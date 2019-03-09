How EFCC Monitored Election With Drone In Edo State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday, March 9, said it deployed a drone to monitor elections in Benin city, the capital of Edo state.

The commission in a statement on its official Facebook page said the drone was activated at the Oba Market polling unit in Benin.

The drone also flew into the air before hovering around the polling unit, capturing activities in the area.

The commission said: “The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today, March 9 deployed a drone to monitor elections in Benin City.” “The drone was activated at the Oba Market Polling Unit.” The drone flew into the air, hovered around the polling unit for minutes, capturing events before returning to the ground,” the EFCC said in its statement.