How Nigerians have reacted to PDP’s Gbenga Daniels endorsing APC’s Dapo Abiodun

A former Governor of Ogun state, and spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign organization, Otunba Gbenga has joined forces with Dapo Abiodun, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ogun.

Speaking to his supporters in the state earlier today, the former governor said ” I have directed all our Structures statewide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun, a bona fide Remo son despite current party differences.”

Meanwhile, Dapo Abiodun has won the case challenging his eligibility to contest for the office of governor without a National Youth Service Corps,NYSC Certificate. However, Adeniyi Of the FCT High Court, while dismissing the case said NYSC certificate is not a constitutional requirement for electoral office.

On Daniels endorsement, Nigerians have welcomed it with mixed feelings. Taking to social media on Thursday, soon after reports that the former governor has thrown his full weight behind the APC candidate, they had the following to say:

