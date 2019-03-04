Entertainment, Politics, Trending

”I Am An Igbo Man But If Sanwo-Olu Does Not Win, I Will Jump Off Third mainland Bridge” – Nollywod Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduaguw, has said that he would jump off Third Mainland bridge if All Progressive Congress(APC) Gubernatorial candidate for Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, in the March 9 elections does not emerge victoriously.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he said Sanwo-olu has been given out free scholarships to youths as far as three years ago when he has not even started nursing a political ambition.

What he wrote:

View this post on Instagram

I'll jump off the 3rd mainland bridge if Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not elected as Lagos State Governor…✈✈ Please nobody should beg me because I've already made up my mind on this issue.🙈 3 years ago, before this great man dreamt of running for a Governorship seat in Lagos, he had already given out SCHOLARSHIP to over 1,000 YOUTHS in Lagos,✏ people he doesn't even know, but because of his PASSION for education, he did all that with his own MONEY,😍 dear Lagosian, if a man can give out 1,000 scholarship to youths, please if he is elected as Governor, what do you think he'll do to improve our educational system in Lagos?🍎 I'm an IGBO man, but when i see someone who has VISION, I'll forget tribe, and vote for PROGRESS…🍞🚐 #repost #education #Lagos #NigeriaDecides #instagood #follow #blog #actor #Nollywood #Governor #TagsForLikes #instamood #APC #movie #fashion #instagram #Naija #BBnaija2019 #good #Lekki #film #share #instapic #FollowMe #Abuja #joy #beauty #best

A post shared by Official Instagram Account. (@uchemaduagwu) on

