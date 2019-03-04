“I believed strongly that the president needed to be re-elected” -Akpabio

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has revealed that PDP lost at the polls because he left the party with his supporters for the ruling APC.

“I believe strongly that the president needed to be re-elected,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio also went on to discuss that he won the senatorial election in his state and his mandate was stolen. He said;

Those responsible, whether the REC in Akwa-Ibom state or those he instructed know the reality, my plea now is that they should announce my result. The reality is that I am asking for justice. I am saying that INEC should be bold enough to do the right thing. I am disappointed that a state with so much followership as far as the party is concerned, the state that loves President Buhari so much was not allowed as a result of a conspiracy to bring out the votes.

Akpabio revealed this on Channels TV on Sunday, March 3 2019.