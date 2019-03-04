Local News, Politics, Trending

“I believed strongly that the president needed to be re-elected” -Akpabio

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has revealed that  PDP lost at the polls because he left the party with his supporters for the ruling APC.

“I believe strongly that the president needed to be re-elected,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio also went on to discuss that he won the senatorial election in his state and his mandate was stolen. He said;

Those responsible, whether the REC in Akwa-Ibom state or those he instructed know the reality, my plea now is that they should announce my result.

The reality is that I am asking for justice. I am saying that INEC should be bold enough to do the right thing.

I am disappointed that a state with so much followership as far as the party is concerned, the state that loves President Buhari so much was not allowed as a result of a conspiracy to bring out the votes.

Akpabio revealed this on Channels TV on Sunday, March 3 2019.

Tags

AkpabioAPCelectionpdp

You may also like

Finally!!! Atiku Reacts To His Associate Arrest By EFCC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

“My Son-in-law has been detained because of me” – Atiku

Nollywood Actress Escaped Death After Car Somersaulted Twice

”If only Higuain was a couple of years younger it would be an exciting future” Chelsea Fans Say As They Move To Within 4th Spot

Just In; Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Monalisa Chinda

“Let peace reign” – Apostle Suleman breaks silence [Watch video]

Tonto Dike’s Latest Advice To Women Is Spot On

Here Is One Thing Omotola Jolade Says You Must Never Compromise On

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *