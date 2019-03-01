Entertainment

I did not infect Toke Makinwa with STD – Anita Solomon, Maje Ayida’s babymama tells Lagos court

Anita Solomon, the baby mama o Toke Makinwa’s ex-husband baby mama, Maje Ayida, as told a Lagos High Court that she never gave Maje sexually transmitted disease as claimed by Toe is ex-wife in her book, ‘On  Becoming.’

This was made known by Anita while answering a question by Toke’s lawyer before  Hon justice Olukayode Ogunjobi On Friday 1 March 2019.

Maje sued Toke to a tune of N100 Million for defamation over the content of her book ‘On Becoming’.

The book saw the vlogger claiming she contracted STD from her Maje, who was her husband then. Toke also claimed that her findings from his phone showed he contacted it from Anita, a claim Anita and Maje have since denied.

Anita Solomon also revealed she only got pregnant for Maje after he and Toke had signed a legal document of separation which Toke never mentioned in her book.

The case has since been adjourned to March 29, 2019.

You may also like

Revealed!!! Bobrisky officially Nigeria’s first transgender

Oh Wow! Toyin Lawani releases godlike images as she turns 37 [See Photos]

I hope she is stopped before she murders someone – Nigerian singer Timi Blaze drags RCCG pastor

See the stunning dress Tonto Dikeh said she bought for less than N1500

This shocking name Bobrisky just called himself is causing people to argue online

luke perry

Actor Luke Perry In The Hospital

I died and saw my mother in heaven – Eniola Badmus reveals

Actress Lola Alao finally wins custody of late Aisha Abimbola’s kids

MUST READ: Lady narrates how man who begged her for N100 airtime is set to be her husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *