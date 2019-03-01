I did not infect Toke Makinwa with STD – Anita Solomon, Maje Ayida’s babymama tells Lagos court

Anita Solomon, the baby mama o Toke Makinwa’s ex-husband baby mama, Maje Ayida, as told a Lagos High Court that she never gave Maje sexually transmitted disease as claimed by Toe is ex-wife in her book, ‘On Becoming.’

This was made known by Anita while answering a question by Toke’s lawyer before Hon justice Olukayode Ogunjobi On Friday 1 March 2019.

Maje sued Toke to a tune of N100 Million for defamation over the content of her book ‘On Becoming’.

The book saw the vlogger claiming she contracted STD from her Maje, who was her husband then. Toke also claimed that her findings from his phone showed he contacted it from Anita, a claim Anita and Maje have since denied.

Anita Solomon also revealed she only got pregnant for Maje after he and Toke had signed a legal document of separation which Toke never mentioned in her book.

The case has since been adjourned to March 29, 2019.