Entertainment

I do not know that girl – Reekado Banks speaks on fraud claims

A couple of days back, former Mavin singer Reekado Banks was called out by a young lady who claimed he defrauded her and has refused to pay her back her money.

Accoridng to the young lady, she dated the singer before he became famous, adding that was the period he defrauded her.

Speaking on the girl’s claims, Reekado said he does not know the young lady from Adam. He took to his IG page to make this know.

Read his response below;

“Yoooooo, that gist for Instablog no real ooo… I don’t know the girl oo, I have no idea what she’s saying either.. I thought it was a joke or a prank, if it isn’t or even if it is, whoever is behind it better quit already before we take legal actions,” he wrote.

 

You may also like

Tboss releases stunning new photos as she turns 35

I married, clothed and fed you with my money – Tonto Dikeh slams ex-husband

I have sex everyday – Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing

See the couple show promote Paul O just declared the baddest

Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola, Spotted Canvassing Votes For APC (Picture)

LagosDecides: Toke Makinwa Gives Update About Her Polling Unit

Wow!!! Ubi Franklin Drops Classy Message For Estranged Wife, Lilian Esoro, As She Turns 38

Antolecky celebrates International Women’s Day by recreating photos of powerful Nigerian women

See the sexy way 2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss celebrated International Women’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *