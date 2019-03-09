I do not know that girl – Reekado Banks speaks on fraud claims

A couple of days back, former Mavin singer Reekado Banks was called out by a young lady who claimed he defrauded her and has refused to pay her back her money.

Accoridng to the young lady, she dated the singer before he became famous, adding that was the period he defrauded her.

Speaking on the girl’s claims, Reekado said he does not know the young lady from Adam. He took to his IG page to make this know.

Read his response below;

“Yoooooo, that gist for Instablog no real ooo… I don’t know the girl oo, I have no idea what she’s saying either.. I thought it was a joke or a prank, if it isn’t or even if it is, whoever is behind it better quit already before we take legal actions,” he wrote.