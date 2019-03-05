I don’t hype myself enough – Adekunle Gold brags

Adekunle Gold has just released some new songs that are making waves all over social media.

However ‘Before you wake up‘ seems to be making the most noise, as music lovers can’t stop talking about the song which hit the public on March 1st. A lot of his fans have said nothing but good things about his latest creation and the artiste must be very proud.

Taking to twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the singer who recently married his colleague, Simi, in a private ceremony in Lagos, said listening to his new songs made him realise that he doesn’t hype himself enough.

I’ve been listening to my new songs and I feel like I don’t hype myself enough, he said.

He wrote: