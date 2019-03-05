Entertainment

I don’t hype myself enough – Adekunle Gold brags

Adekunle Gold has just released some new songs that are making waves all over social media.

However  ‘Before you wake up‘ seems to be making the most noise, as music lovers can’t stop talking about the song which hit the public on March 1st.  A lot of his fans have said nothing but good things about his latest creation and the artiste must be very proud.

Taking to twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the singer who recently married his colleague, Simi, in a private ceremony in Lagos, said listening to his new songs made him realise that he doesn’t hype himself enough.

I’ve been listening to my new songs and I feel like I don’t hype myself enough, he said.

He wrote:

You may also like

What Juliet Ibrahim said about being single or being in a wrong relationship is so true

God is just starting with me – Hushpuppi replies haters

Singer Olu Maintain finally responds to ElDee’s insult

Ugly woman I have heard you – Tonto Dikeh slams fans who came for her over IG post

Please stop calling my store line to toast me – Damilola Adegbite issues warning to male fans

#Dragseason! You keep changing the color of your car not the car itself – Bobrisky spils Toyin Lawani’s secrets

kin kong bundy

WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Dies at 61

Shots fired! You won’t believe what Tonto Dikeh just shared about snatching people’s men

”Why I Don’t React When My Baby Mama Sleeps With Men For Money” – Shatta Wale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *