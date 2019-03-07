I have many tears and Sorrow – Ghanaian actresses Nana Ama Brown shares her testimony

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Brown, who recently put to bed, has shared her testimony with her fans.

The talented actress took to her IG page to share a beautiful image of herself while still pregnant, raddling the baby ump with a short but beautiful post alongside.

In her post, Nana wrote on how she has been through a lot but came out victorious at the end.

Read her post below;

I’ve had many tears and sorrows

I’ve had questions for tomorrow

There’ve been times I felt so all alone

But in my lonely hours

Yes, those precious lonely hours

God let me know that I was His own

I thank God for the Mountains, the Storms, the Valleys, the Ridicules, through it all I learned to trust in Him and God has given me Blessed Consolation. This is what faith In God could do. Believe In HIM For Your TESTIMONY #MYTESTIMONY IS HERE

#ThankYouGod

#InHisTime

#InHisTime

#InHisTime

#InHisHands

#MrsMensah

Big congrats to her.