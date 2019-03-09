Entertainment

I have sex everyday – Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing

Curvy Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has just revealed that she has sex every day. This was made known via a reply to a yet to be identified actress .

Via an Instagram post, Nkechi stated that she gets sex everyday and would drag the actress should she not stop gossiping about her.

Nkechi wrote; “Quick question,Have you Ever seen a 30 year old Virgin?..Not sure have seen one🤣🤣🤣…I don’t even remember telling anyone I was one🤷🏻♀️…Why bother ur head carrying gist of who I choose to F**K when I obviously do that Everyday🙄…Ya all think I am Normal abi?…Dear Gist Lover you have proven to be stupid and I NBS will end ur madness…DONT DARE ME✌🏻..The fact that you are a Failed actress coming for your colleague because you think they have abandoned you,I will make your head correct** Allow people F**k who ever,No be dem bring misfortune to you Fam..U come for me,we will start Third World War on dis instagram **I Kuku get Time

Nkechi then shared a photo of her anonymous lover alongside a message for her haters.

 

