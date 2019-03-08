Entertainment

I make N1million daily – Bobriksy brags

Nigerian crossdresser seem to be bouncing back from the recent IG war with fellow crossdresser JP Blush.

According to Bob, he makes N1million on a daily basis and days he doesn’t make such, he gets very sad. Not stopping there, he shared screenshots to prove this is true.

In his words;

For those of you saying it a lie 😂😂😂😂 look at my transactions on my bank yesterday 990,000. Look at the time I got the alert yesterday…. I’m too busy or big to fabricate stories. I’m way bigger than many of dis celebrities that fake so much in Nigeria.

I can still upload two days ago transaction if you care to see it. God has blessed me so much. Money is not my problem at all.

After all the insult I got from some of you…. haaa God must pity me to bless me. Big girl with class don’t make too much noise. The time you all using to insult me am making money 💰 😂. Love you guys going back to my hustle see you guys soon.

