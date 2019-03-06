Local News, Politics, Trending

“I will return to Daura after this second term” – Buhari promise Nigerians

President Muhammad Buhari has promised to put the interest of Nigerians first during his second tenure. He also promised to tackle corruption, insecurity and inadequate infrastructure affecting economic development.

President Buhari prayed for his safe return to Daura after the completion of his tenure in 2023.

He made this promise via his social media account. Read tweet below;

At the end of this second and final term, I will, God willing, return to Daura and settle down. Until then, I will continue to do my best for Nigeria, in security, infrastructure, jobs, fighting corruption. I will work even harder than I have done; I will not let Nigerians down.

.

Tags

buharielection

You may also like

If you challenge Buhari, you are questioning God – Bishop Ediwe

#CAPTUREMOREBEAUTY: THE FANTASTIC JOURNEY IN UNVEILING THE NEWEST SMARTPHONE SENSATION.

Church For Sale, Guys Get In Here-Could This Be Real? (Photo)

Man dies after celebrating Buhari’s victory

Inability to pay lawyers interrupts Evans’ trial

“Election Is Over And We Are No Longer Discussing Corruption”- Amaechi

Doyin Okupe reveals how his friend of 20 years just betrayed him

Shocking!!! Army foils Plan to bomb election venues

‘She can’t handle me’ – Sean Tizzle Speaks about dating DJ cuppy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *