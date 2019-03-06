“I will return to Daura after this second term” – Buhari promise Nigerians

President Muhammad Buhari has promised to put the interest of Nigerians first during his second tenure. He also promised to tackle corruption, insecurity and inadequate infrastructure affecting economic development.
President Buhari prayed for his safe return to Daura after the completion of his tenure in 2023.
He made this promise via his social media account. Read tweet below;
At the end of this second and final term, I will, God willing, return to Daura and settle down. Until then, I will continue to do my best for Nigeria, in security, infrastructure, jobs, fighting corruption. I will work even harder than I have done; I will not let Nigerians down.
