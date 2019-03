Veteran Nigerian musician, Majek Fashek has made it known that he will take over the country should politicians violate te law.

Fashek, via his social media page, shared his thoughts about looming political unrest in the country saying he got a revelation to return to the country to prevent any form of war.

In his words;

‘I got a revelation to return to Nigeria from America to prevent a war and thank God the election is over and there’s no war’.

