I won’t leave Buhari alone, I’m his boss – Obasanjo says

President Muhammadu Buhari should get ready for more criticisms from former president Olusegun Obasanjo because there will be more.

This is comes after the former president made it very clear that he wouldn’t stop criticising the president-elect, because he is his boss.

Obasanjo said this, while reacting to a request by Adedotun Gbadebo, alake of Egbaland, who asked him to leave the President alone.

Gbadebo said: “You all know that I was an officer under General Buhari so each time Obasanjo criticises my boss, I always stand to say my senior (OBJ), please leave the President alone. At 82, baba is still fighting on, please fight less and be a consultant to everybody.”

Obasanjo in his response during an event put together to mark his 82nd birthday at Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, said criticisms are healthy for democracy and there’s nothing personal.

Obasanjo while urging the Alake to tell the president to dk “what is right that his boss wants him to do” if he wants to be left alone, said he’s Buhari’s boss.

“Governance is not a family affair and democracy involves criticism and considering all sides to an issue. There is nothing personal between President Buhari and I,” he said.

“In a democracy, you can criticise a policy, a government or a leader because democracy is not a family affair.

“If it is my brother that is occupying the leadership role and he is not doing what I believe he should do, he must be criticised and that is what democracy is all about.

“I believe that Africa has no alternative to democracy, good governance, development and growth of our economy. And If that is not happening in any country, those who keep quiet about it are accessories after the fact.

“That is what democracy is all about, criticism and seeing the other side. So, if I say anybody in government in Nigeria or any government for that matter is not doing well, let that government prove that it is well.

“So, Kabiyesi, your boss, Buhari, there is nothing personal between me and him. Just as he is your boss, I am his boss, with all due respect.

“Now, the point is that I have been in that position longer than any Nigerian will ever be there. That’s true. If any Nigerian comes in and has two terms, he will not have almost four years of military rule.

“I have been there longer than any Nigerian would ever be. So, when I say something, I know what I am talking about. Kabiyesi, any time you say, ‘Leave my boss alone,’ I agree, he is your boss. But I am also his boss’. So, you might also ask your boss (Buhari) to leave his boss alone or do what is right that his boss wants him to do.”