Entertainment, Trending

If I See a nice looking dude, I pay him to lick my p*ssy – Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has made a very shocking revelation about how she pays men to sleep with her.

The controversial self acclaimed ‘queen of comedy’, said she is so busy and doesn’t have time for relationships of men so whenever she feels like having sex, she just hires male prostitutes.

She made the revelation while speaking  with Zion Felix in a recent interview.

Her words:

“There are a whole lot of male prostitutes around. You just pay them and f*ck them and when you meet me you don’t know me. I am using them.”

“I hire male prostitutes, yes, I don’t have time to keep any man in life in the name of we are dating or marrying. No, I’m too busy, I’m making money. I’m not a tree and I’m not a fan of vibrators so if I wanna f*ck and I see some nice dude, I give him some 200 dollars to lick my p*ssy”, she added.

See the full interview video below

Tags

Afia Schwarzenegger

You may also like

Aisha Buhari seeks reward for APC members

IWD/Getty Images

International Women’s Day: All you Need to Know

My husband will do his best – Aisha Buhari assures

Just in: INEC office wrecked by fire outbreak

jaah-kelly-ig

R.Kelly’s Child, Jah Kelly Drops Diss Track For Her Fathers Haters

King of Pop Daughter Paris Jackson Reacts to What People are Saying About Her Father

Just In: Armed men abduct Katsina governor’s mother in-law

Michael Jackson’s Statue Has Been Taken Down From Britain’s National Football Museum Amidst Allegations of Sexual Abuse

We bet you have never ever heard Tiwa Savage like this before(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *