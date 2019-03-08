If I See a nice looking dude, I pay him to lick my p*ssy – Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has made a very shocking revelation about how she pays men to sleep with her.

The controversial self acclaimed ‘queen of comedy’, said she is so busy and doesn’t have time for relationships of men so whenever she feels like having sex, she just hires male prostitutes.

She made the revelation while speaking with Zion Felix in a recent interview.

Her words:

“There are a whole lot of male prostitutes around. You just pay them and f*ck them and when you meet me you don’t know me. I am using them.” “I hire male prostitutes, yes, I don’t have time to keep any man in life in the name of we are dating or marrying. No, I’m too busy, I’m making money. I’m not a tree and I’m not a fan of vibrators so if I wanna f*ck and I see some nice dude, I give him some 200 dollars to lick my p*ssy”, she added.

See the full interview video below