“If You don’t vote, you have a Powerless Voters card” – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has challenged voters to come out and vote. He urged them that having the voters’ card is not enough until you vote.

He said on his twitter page;

5.5 million collected PVCs in Lagos and only 1.1 million voted. Your PVC is not your power. Your vote is your power. Until you utilise your PVC to vote, the PVC remains powerless. A PVC in the hand of a person who has it, but does not vote, is a Powerless Voters Card.https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1102216771963109378

February 23, 2019, presidential election witnessed a low turnout of voters. Less than 40% of voters came out to vote, thus making it the election with the lowest turnout since the beginning of this republic.