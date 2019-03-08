”If You Like Make N10million Daily, God Says Your Dressing Is An Abomination” – Nollywood Actor Fires At Bobrisky

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has come for Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky for bragging on social media that he makes at least one million Naira on a daily basis.
Speaking via his Instagram page, Uche said he is free to make as much as 10 million Naira every day but he should not forget that God is not pleased with his dressing. He went on to tag his dressing ”abominatio”
See what he wrote;
@bobrisky222 If you like make 10 million Naira a day, God says your dressing is an ABOMINATION…👗👗 At least, that's according to Deuteronomy 22:5 "A woman shall not wear man's clothing, nor shall a man put on a woman's clothing; for whoever does these things is an abomination to the LORD your God."✏ @bobrisky222 My brother/sister,😁 a GOOD name they say, is better than SILVER or GOLD.💰 Omg, someone just showed me a post you allegedly just shared, advising people to hate less, and think of making BIG money like you, my brother/sister,😁 nobody hates you, the people who does not really like you are the "radical for Jesus" women,😁 who have refused to show you the TRUTH of what God says about your improper and indecent DRESSING in Deuteronomy.✏ My brother/sister, the TRUTH is always bitter, but must we stop saying it?🍎 #repost #beauty #model #fashion #instagood #style #blog #share #beautiful #love #Naija #tgif #instamood #Nollywood #MakeUp #smile #BBnaija2019 #cool #FollowMe #instapic #music #Lagos #NigeriaDecides #photo #dress #church #money