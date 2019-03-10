“Igbo, we do not trust you again” Mrs Tinubu spoke for herself, husband and APC

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has faulted the statement made by Senator Oluremi Tinubu to the Igbos on election day, yesterday.

The former aviation minister while quoting Mrs Tinubu’s statement , said those words ” have done more harm to southern unity and national cohesion than any in recent years.”

He went further to state that the wife of Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC spoke for herself, her husband and her party but not for the Yoruba.

His words:

“Igbo, we do not trust you again”-Sen. Remi Tinubu.

These words have done more harm to southern unity and national cohesion than any in recent years. Needless to say the beautiful Senator,who I have immense respect for,spoke for herself, her husband and APC and not the Yoruba…