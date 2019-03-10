Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

“Igbo, we do not trust you again” Mrs Tinubu spoke for herself, husband and APC

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has faulted the statement made by Senator Oluremi Tinubu to the Igbos on election day, yesterday.

The former aviation minister while quoting Mrs Tinubu’s statement , said those words ” have done more harm to southern unity and national cohesion than any in recent years.”

He went further to state that the wife of Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos  state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC spoke for herself, her husband and her party but not for the Yoruba.

His words:

“Igbo, we do not trust you again”-Sen. Remi Tinubu.

These words have done more harm to southern unity and national cohesion than any in recent years. Needless to say the beautiful Senator,who I have immense respect for,spoke for herself, her husband and APC and not the Yoruba…

You may also like

“Live within your means” Buhari should first start by practising what he preaches

“Unspeakable Joy”, Dapo Abiodun says as he trashes Amosun candidate at the polls

KanoDecides: Resounding Victory for APC in Kano

Heartbreaking story of a Nigerian man whose soulmate got pregnant for his childhood friend

“More toilet to your elbow” Nigerians troll Desmond Elliot over winning reelection

KwaraDecides:’O to ge’ closing in on landslide victory

See Tiwa Savage’s response to Twitter user who chose food over her

Breaking news! Nollywood celebrity records landslide victory

OgunDecide: APC coast to victory in Ogun East

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *