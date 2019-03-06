I’m a proud learner!- Reekado Banks replies Wande Coal

Former Mohit artiste Wande Coal has taken to Twitter to brag about being the one, who everyone learnt from.

In a few tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the singer who just dropped some new songs said he was about to show everyone his capacity.

However, Reekado Banks is obviously one of those who learnt from Wande Coal, and he’s very unashamed to say it. Replying to his tweet, Reekado Banks said he’s a proud learner.

