Entertainment

I’m a proud learner!- Reekado Banks replies Wande Coal

Former Mohit artiste Wande Coal has taken to Twitter to brag about being the one, who everyone learnt from.

In a few tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the singer who just dropped some new songs said he was about to show everyone his capacity.

However, Reekado Banks is obviously one of those who learnt from Wande Coal, and he’s very unashamed to say it. Replying to his tweet, Reekado Banks said he’s a proud learner.

See post

Tags

Reekado BanksWandecoal

You may also like

Church For Sale, Guys Get In Here-Could This Be Real? (Photo)

You are an ugly attention-seeking b**ch – Bobrisky comes for JPBlush

You are a penury-infested dingbat – Daddy Freeze gives a troll sliding tackle

‘She can’t handle me’ – Sean Tizzle Speaks about dating DJ cuppy

‘You are my all time blessing’ – Fela Durotoye celebrates his wife as she turns 42

[WATCH VIDEO]: Peruzzi takes his dog to go have quality s*x

‘You will die young and your children will remain motherless’ – Rosy Meurer curses a Tonto Dikeh fan

Kylie Jenner Becomes World Youngest Billionaire At 21

Winter is Here! Game Of Thrones Season 8 [Watch Trailer]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *