Is it true “God uses the marginalisation of Igbos for His purpose”?

Reno Omokri has commented on the ongoing tribal exchange of words going on between the Yorubas and Igbos in Lagos State.

God uses the marginalisation of Igbos for His purpose. I met an Igbo mayor of a major American city. Many Igbo are mayors/MPs in Europe. An Igbo is being considered as a future British PM. Like Jews, the more your marginalise Igbos locally, the more they leave to thrive globally.

Renewed exchanges of words emerged after the outcome of 2019 presidential election became known.

