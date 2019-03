Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to reply to her colleague and long time friend, Mercy Aigbe, who said that she is a short woman. The duo was spotted at King Wasiu Ayinde Marsha(KWAM1) birthday bash where they shared a picture together.

Mercy Aigbe uploaded the picture on her Instagram page and jokingly said ”Iyabo Ojo is short sha”. Well, Iyabo Ojo in her response has challenged Mercy Aigbe to pull her heels for people to judge.

She wrote: