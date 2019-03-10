Entertainment, Trending

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are Engaged After 2 years!

 

The happy couple was vacationing in the Bahamas when A-Rod popped the question. The pair both posted happy photos of the occasion on Instagram on Saturday, with J.Lo sharing a pic of A-Rod holding her hand, accessorized with that amazing rock.

Lopez, 49, added a series of red heart emojis to her post. Celebrity friends reacted immediately with their love and enthusiasm.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of hearts and smiley faces to show support for the couple.

“Whaaaaaaattttt???? Congrats!!!!!! so excited for you two xoxo” posted Hoda Kotb. Hoda was one of the first people J.Lo shared details of her relationship with.

“When Alex came into my life I was like ‘Oh I found a partner who can really hang with me. And he also wants to grow and evolve,”

