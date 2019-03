Uriel Oputa, former big brother Nigeria, housemate has just landed a major endorsement with Master. One of the interesting part of the deal is that she gets to right to freely create.

This comes just days after a social media troll, mocked her for not having a car, whereas Alex, a BBNaija last season housemate, already has one and several endorsements.

She wrote: Someone hated on me because I don’t have a car. When your enemies bring you down, God pushes you 10 steps forward.