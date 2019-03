Senator Godswill Akpabio has withdrawn his petition challenging the outcome of the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom state.

Mr Akpabio’s lawyer, Sunday Ameh, announced the withdrawal in court in Abuja on Friday. He did not give reasons for his decision.

INEC’s lawyer, Tanimu Inuwa, while addressing pressmen said that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the application since it is an election matter.