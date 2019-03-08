Politics, Trending

Just In: Armed men abduct Katsina governor’s mother in-law

Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari’s mother in-law, Hauwa Yusuf,  has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen, according to latest report.

The 80-year old mother of the Gov Masari’s wife, Binta, was abducted at her home at Dandume crescent in Katsina city on Friday.

The arms wielding kidnappers were said to have worn masks on their faces, and attacked the Governor’s in-law’s residence at about 3am today, beating some of the occupants of the pulp, taking their phones before whisking her away.

More to come…

