Just In: Deji Adeyanju Regains Freedom

Activist and critic of the All Progressives Congress-led government, Deji Adeyanju has been released from Kano Central prison on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Deji was re-arrested last year December on the allegation of murder that he had been discharged and acquitted for in 2009.

The arrest drew national attention as it was seen as a witch hunt in some quarters of the country. Protests were held by various groups demanding for his release.

Adeyanju’s freedom comes almost two weeks after the Kano State High Court granted the activist a bail on February 18, 2019