JUST IN : EFCC Release Atiku’s Son In Law Withholds His Lead Counsel

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Abdullahi Babalele, Son In Law to Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was being investigated for allegedly laundering of about €150 million.

His lawyer Tanimu Turaki, who is also deputy director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation

secured an administrative bail for him

Babalele, who was arrested by EFCC operatives at his Maitama, Abuja, home last Saturday, was released late last night.