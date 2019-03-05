Uncategorized

JUST IN : EFCC Release Atiku’s Son In Law Withholds His Lead Counsel
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Abdullahi Babalele, Son In Law to Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was being investigated for allegedly laundering of about €150 million.

His lawyer Tanimu Turaki, who is also deputy director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation
secured an administrative bail for him
Babalele, who was arrested by EFCC operatives at his Maitama, Abuja, home last Saturday, was released late last night.
The Cable reports that Babalele Abdullahi was released after the anti-graft agency invited Tanimu Turaki, a senior lawyer who is leading the defense team of Atiku to sign a bail document for him (Abdullahi).
It was gathered that Abdullahi was released after his was granted administrative bail by the commission. However, Turaki who is also the deputy director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was detained by the EFCC.
Mr. Tony Orilade, spokesperson for  EFCC, confirmed the development.

