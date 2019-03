Babalele Abdullahi, Son-in-law to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate in the February 23rd presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been released by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) this morning.

However, unconfirmed reports indicate that Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant in the 2019 general election has been arrested and detained by the anti-graft agency.

Detail later…