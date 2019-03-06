Just in: Election tribunal rejects Atiku’s petition

The election tribunal sitting in Abuja has ruled against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar asking that the tribunal compel INEC to grant access to conduct forensic analysis on election materials used during the February 23, 2019, polls.

The tribunal said such request was beyond the scope of the provisions of Section 151(1) & (2) of the Electoral Act (as amended).

The tribunal however, in a unanimous ruling granted them the permission to inspect the materials and obtain certified true copies (CTC) of the materials.