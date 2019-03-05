Just in: Second midterm break announced in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has declared Friday 8th of March as a school free day in preparation for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

All Schools in the State are expected to close on Thursday, 7th of March, 2019 after School and resume on Monday, 10th March, 2019.

This announcement was made by Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesegun Ogundeji.

The break is to ensure all students and pupils are safe with their families during the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections that will hold on Saturday, 9th March 2019.

All stakeholders in the educational sector in the state are enjoined to comply with this directive.