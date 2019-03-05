Education, Local News, Politics, Trending

Just in: Second midterm break announced in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has declared Friday 8th of March as a school free day in preparation for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

All Schools in the State are expected to close on Thursday, 7th of March, 2019 after School and resume on Monday, 10th March, 2019.

This announcement was made by Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesegun Ogundeji.

The break is to ensure all students and pupils are safe with their families during the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections that will hold on Saturday, 9th March 2019.

All stakeholders in the educational sector in the state are enjoined to comply with this directive.

Tags

lagos

You may also like

Lagosians Showoff development in their state [see pictures]

One church is saying one thing the other is saying another, do these guys hear from different gods?

What Nigerians are saying after Atiku says he ‘must’ go to court claim his ‘stolen mandate’

funny reactions to Hanks Anuku’s ”armed robber” roles in Nollywood

Why PDP has resolved to petition the Unites Nations

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th March

Just In: EfCC Releases Atiku Son-In-Law, Picks Up Presidential Aspirant

Why And How We Would Reclaim Akpabio’s Mandate – Buhari

“Go and defend your vote on Saturday” – Buhari advise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *