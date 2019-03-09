Politics, Trending

Just In: Senatorial candidate shot dead in Oyo

Temitope Olatoye, a senatorial candidate and former House of Representatives member is dead.

According to reports, Olatoye died at the intensive care unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Saturday, March 9, evening, following a gunshot wound he sustained after he was shot in the eye by unknown gunmen in Ibadan.
Olatoye, who contested for the seat of Oyo central senatorial seat under the Action Democratic Party was said to have been shot in the head by some unknown gunmen during the election.

The Cable reports on its Twitter handle said that an aide to Olatoye said the politician has been rushed to the accident and emergency unit of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

