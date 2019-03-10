KanoDecides: Kwankwaso records loss in local government

Former Governor of Kano State and Senator represting Kano Central, Rabiu Kwankwaso has lost his local government for the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate.

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has lost his own local government, Madobi to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Announcing the result, the governorship election’s Collation Officer, Dr Shehu Usman Yahaya, declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 24,491 votes, while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 24,309 votes.