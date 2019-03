DSP Catherine Anene of the Benue State Police Command, said the police in the State have recovered various kinds of ammunition and charms from a syndicate of kidnappers at Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of the state yesterday Friday, March 1st.

According to Anene, the Hoodlums Escaped but left their possessions in the pursuit. The items recovered were two bags containing 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 8 magazines of AK 47 rifle, a knife and assorted charms.