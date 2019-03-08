King of Pop Daughter Paris Jackson Reacts to What People are Saying About Her Father

Michael Jackson’s daughter has reacted to what people are saying about her father. Paris Jackson has reportdly reacted to Leaving Neverland, a two-part mini-documentaries on HBO focusing on the allegations of two men who claim that the late singer abused them as children.

According to sources at TMZ a US Based Entertainment Gossip, Jackson hasn’t been swayed by the allegations lobbed against her father and still believes he was not a child molester.

The Sources tell the site that the 20-year-old hasn’t seen the documentaries yet and that—contrary to some reports— she was not given the opportunity to see it before it screened at the 2019 Sun-dance Film Festival.

She is also reportedly confused and conflicted by the content presented in the film, which focuses on Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s testimonies about their experiences with the alleged molestation at the hands of the “Smooth Criminal” singer.

Back in January, there were reports that Jackson’s daughter was going through a difficult time following the documentaries premiere, and that she had even checked herself into rehab in December (leading up to the screening).

In a since-deleted tweet, Jackson denied experiencing a “meltdown” because of the documentary and confirmed that she’s “happy” and “healthy.” “There’s no meltdown, no ‘losing [my] shit,’ or being demanding of anyone,” she tweeted.

Jackson’s rehab rumors started in the middle of December after the model stopped sharing photos on social media. (In this social-media-driven world, we guess people are very invested in how frequently someone posts.) Fans were quick to assume it was related to a breakdown, given Finding Neverland was set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The film, which Jackson’s family has denounced, first screened at Sundance and premiered on HBO in March. The family denies all accusations made against the late King of Pop.

“We’re living in a time where people can say anything and then it’s taken [for] the truth,” Michael Jackson’s brother, Jermaine Jackson told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on January 30, 2019. “They would rather believe a documentary than looking at what was said under oath, in front of a judge, jury, everything.”

SOURCE: STYLE CASTER