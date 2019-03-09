KwaraDecides: APC Candidate In Early Lead (See Results)

The All Progressive Congress(APC) Gubernatorial candidate for Kwara state, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is currently in an early lead according to collated results from Wards in the ongoing Gubernatorial elections across Nigeria.

His closest opponent, Hon. Razak Atunwa, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), is close behind him.

See results below:

Balogun Fulani ward 1 Ilorin south polling unit 13 Governorship PDP 58 APC 109

magaji-Are polling unit 018 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION APC-66 PDP-12

Magaji Are11 Govt House PU 19 Gov APC 24 PDP 01 Magaji Are11 Govt House PU 16A Gov APC 52 PDP 15 Magaji Are11 Govt House PU 16B Gov APC 71 PDP 30 Magaji Are11 Govt House PU 18B Gov APC 73 PDP 11

Details later……