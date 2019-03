The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq has established a comfortable lead over his opponent, Atunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The results announced in 11 out of 16 local governments reveals that APC had polled 208,518 votes to maintain a wide lead over Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Mr Abdulrazaq Atunwa, who has polled 72,167 votes.