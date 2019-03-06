Uncategorized

Kylie Jenner Becomes World Youngest Billionaire At 21
Reality Star Kylie Jenner, is officially the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes and Bloomberg’s calculations.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the makeup entrepreneur had officially crossed the $1 billion milestone.

last year Kylie made Forbes list as one of the young people that will make $1billion before 30. She did it in less than a year.

Jenner, 21, the half-sister of reality television stars Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, made it onto the annual Forbes list of billionaires after debuting her Kylie Cosmetics online in 2015 with $29 lip kits containing matching lipstick and lip liner.

Last year, Kylie Cosmetics did an estimated $360 million in sales, according to Forbes. Jenner, who has a one year-old daughter, owns 100 percent of the company.

Jenner follows in the footsteps of some of the most famous billionaires in the world people like Mark Zuckerberg and Evan Spiegel who made their first billion before reaching the age of 30.

 

 

