The Deputy Governor candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oluyemisi Haleemat Busari, has lost to Babajide Sanwoolu, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress at her polling unit.

As vote counting has started across the nation, Sanwoolu polled 40 votes to defeat Agbaje who polled 15 votes at polling unit 21 of Ward A in Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko; the polling unit of Busari.

