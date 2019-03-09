LagosDecides: Toke Makinwa Gives Update About Her Polling Unit

Popular Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, and author, Toke Makinwa, joins millions of Nigerians in participating in the ongoing Gubernatorial and house of Assembly poll.

The beautiful OAP speaking via her Twitter handle shared that she has already voted for the candidate of her choice as early as 10:20 this morning.

Speaking further, she added that her polling unit has been orderly and well organised with no electoral crime report.

She wrote: