Entertainment, Politics, Trending

LagosDecides: Toke Makinwa Gives Update About Her Polling Unit

Popular Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, and author, Toke Makinwa, joins millions of Nigerians in participating in the ongoing Gubernatorial and house of Assembly poll.

The beautiful OAP speaking via her Twitter handle shared that she has already voted for the candidate of her choice as early as 10:20 this morning.

Speaking further, she added that her polling unit has been orderly and well organised with no electoral crime report.

She wrote:

You may also like

Articles-Image_Wealthiest-Politicians-Nigeria-Army

Nigeria Army: Investigations have begun on the viral video of army officers invadind home of Rivers Commissioner

…Soon corruption will be the least of our problem

KwaraDecides: Heroic welcome for Saraki in Ilorin [watch video]

Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola, Spotted Canvassing Votes For APC (Picture)

‘Live within your means’ Nigerians drag politicians and the entire ruling class over hot coal

Wow!!! Ubi Franklin Drops Classy Message For Estranged Wife, Lilian Esoro, As She Turns 38

Antolecky celebrates International Women’s Day by recreating photos of powerful Nigerian women

Ngozi Iweala recognised as one of eight women fighting corruption

See the sexy way 2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss celebrated International Women’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *