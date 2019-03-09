Politics, Trending

LagosDecides: Who Do You Think Ambode Voted??? See Him Casting His Vote(Photos)

Incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, didn’t let the fact that he won’t be seeking re-election stop him from exercising his civic right. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a picture of himself casting his vote at his ward, Ogunmodede Junior/Senior College, Epe.

He was at one point accused by his Party, All Progressive Congress(APC) of working for the opposition Party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). As a result of this, it remains unknown who he voted.

He wrote;

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pictures;

You may also like

‘PDP is employing Mourinho’s tactics’ – APC

VoteBuying: See The Huge Sum Of Money That Was Intercepted By EFCC (Photos)

Ogun Decides: ADC guber candidate declares support for Dapo Abiodun of APC

Governorship Elections: Political Thugs Attempting To Snatch Ballot Boxes In Akwa Ibom Caught, Beaten To Pulp

AkwaIbomDecides2019: PDP Shows Off Thug Arrested Trying To Steal Ballot Boxes(Photos)

Spectranet Celebrates IWD 2019 with Celebrity Tina Mba and ACE MiFi

Buhari ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (Video)

LEADWAY CAPITAL LAUNCHES ITS ONLINE WILL WRITING PLATFORM

Again!! Buhari checking Wife’s ballot paper [watch video]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *