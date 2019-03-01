Lagosians ‘roast’ Jimi Agbaje over ‘ O to ge’ Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje has come under severe criticisms for ‘trying to fracture’ the unity enjoyed in the state.

This comes after an ‘O to ge’ movement for Lagos, trended all through Thursday on Twitter. Many critics say Agbaje can not replicate what happened in Kwara state with Bukola Saraki in Lagos with Bola Tinubu because in Kwara, the movement was stated by ordinary Kwarans – and not in social media.

They lambasted the pharmacist for not learning from his defeat to Akinwumi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015 and has abducted the same failed technique of ‘tribalism’ again.

See reactions

Jimi Agbaje wants to fracture the unity of Lagos in a desperate bid to govern her. This man has no clear cut plan on how to move Lagos forward. He is just looking to whip up dangerous sentiments that can consume us all. — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) March 1, 2019

Jimi Agbaje is conducting a very lazy, lame, divisive and dangerous campaign in Lagos. He never learn. When he destroys Lagos, what state would he govern? — FOA (@alagakemi) March 1, 2019

I learnt Jimi Agbaje wants to drive an O to ge movement in Lagos. He does not understand that the dynamics are different. It is about the people. The Kwara people…the ordinary Kwaran inspired and drove that movement. The personalities are also different. Lagos is not Kwara. — Dr. taiwo alausa (@tnolas) March 1, 2019

Jimi Agbaje just does not have the acumen & administrative clout to govern Lagos. Sorry, fine guy yes but not much substance. I see his Pharmacy on Adeniyi Jones daily & wonder why he never even manufactured paracetamol? Emzor is also a pharmacist. Haba dilapidated pharmacy store — God Bless Nigeria (@iyaboawokoya) March 1, 2019

I was born and bred in Ajegunle, the multitribal dynamics was one of the positives growing up.

Someone please tell Jimi Agbaje to stop his divisive politics… — Alabidun Abdulbaki (@BakiBayo) March 1, 2019

Dear Jimi Agbaje, I see you didn't learn any lesson from playing an ethnic card for political gains in 2015. We will teach you that lesson again at the polls.. Yours truly,

Indigenous Lagosian — OLUWAKAYODE ☢️ (@_KvngKortez) March 1, 2019

Imagine if someone goes to East and start campaigning with non-indigenes as frontiers, the so-called Biafrans would overrun them. Jimi should employ sense. That's my own. — Ediong (@Ediong) March 1, 2019