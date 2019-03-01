Politics, Trending

Lagosians ‘roast’ Jimi Agbaje over ‘ O to ge’ Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje has come under severe criticisms for ‘trying to fracture’ the unity enjoyed in the state.

This comes after an ‘O to ge’ movement for Lagos, trended all through Thursday on Twitter. Many critics say Agbaje can not replicate what happened in Kwara state with Bukola Saraki in Lagos with Bola Tinubu because in Kwara, the movement was stated by ordinary Kwarans – and not in social media.

They lambasted the pharmacist for not learning from his defeat to Akinwumi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015 and has abducted the same failed technique of ‘tribalism’ again.

