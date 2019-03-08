Leave songs about being woman to artistes with content – Writer Tope Delano critiques Tekno’s new song

Nigerian writer Tope Delano has bared her thoughts on Tekno’s new song titled ‘Woman.’

The song, released today being International Women Day, first saw the singer praising women before deviating into ridiculing the women folk.

The lyrics caught the attention of Delano, who took to Twitter to bare her thoughts about the song.

Tope wrote;

‘Them say woman place na for kitchen

She suppose to fry all the chicken….

My mother is a woman, you can not talk like this…Come whine for Daddy!”

Seriously???

Can songs about being WOMAN be left for artistes with contents who actually understands what BEING means — Tope Delano (@Tope_Delano) March 8, 2019

