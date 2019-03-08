Entertainment

Leave songs about being woman to artistes with content – Writer Tope Delano critiques Tekno’s new song

Nigerian writer Tope Delano has bared her thoughts on Tekno’s new song titled ‘Woman.’

The song, released today being International Women Day, first saw the singer praising women before deviating into ridiculing the women folk.

The lyrics caught the attention of Delano, who took to Twitter to bare her thoughts about the song.

Tope wrote;

