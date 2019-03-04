Politics, Trending

“Let peace reign” – Apostle Suleman breaks silence [Watch video]

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry International has finally broken his silence on the outcome of Nigeria’s presidential election.

Apostle Suleman adviced Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to avoid going to court to challenge the outcome of the election. According to Suleman, “Nigeria needs peace, when you lose, don’t go to court, go home.”

In a viral video from his Church Service on Sunday, Suleman urged politicians to let peace reign in the country.

Watch the video below;

Tags

#Election2019Apostle Sulemanatiku

You may also like

Just In; Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Monalisa Chinda

Tonto Dike’s Latest Advice To Women Is Spot On

Here Is One Thing Omotola Jolade Says You Must Never Compromise On

Why I Wont Hand Over To Another Speaker Until June – Dogara

3 ways to tell a girl you don’t like her, without hurting her

Read!!! Ex Minister’s reaction to people jumping into ‘ filthy, stinky’ gutter to celebrate Buhari’s victory

PDP to hold expanded caucus meeting

“If You don’t vote, you have a Powerless Voters card” – Reno Omokri

Girl caught her man in bed with her friend and her reaction is epic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *