“Let peace reign” – Apostle Suleman breaks silence [Watch video]

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry International has finally broken his silence on the outcome of Nigeria’s presidential election.

Apostle Suleman adviced Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to avoid going to court to challenge the outcome of the election. According to Suleman, “Nigeria needs peace, when you lose, don’t go to court, go home.”

In a viral video from his Church Service on Sunday, Suleman urged politicians to let peace reign in the country.

